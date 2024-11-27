New Zealand's Balancing Act: AUKUS and China Relations

Chinese ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong has warned that New Zealand's potential involvement in the AUKUS security pact could negatively impact its relationship with China. Speaking to Radio New Zealand, Wang urged New Zealand to prioritize its long-term interests and carefully weigh the implications for regional security.

While New Zealand investigates possibilities for collaboration with AUKUS, involving the U.S., Britain, and Australia, it has yet to make any firm commitments. A recent AUKUS statement indicated ongoing consultations with New Zealand, Canada, and South Korea on advanced capabilities under the pact's second pillar.

Launched in 2021, AUKUS aims to counter China's growing influence in the Asia Pacific, initially focusing on delivering nuclear submarines to Australia, followed by technology and capability sharing. Wang denounced the pact as promoting a 'zero-sum Cold War mentality' that could escalate tensions and potentially lead to conflict.

