Left Menu

Starmer Advocates for Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid in Gaza

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, highlighting the urgent need for a similar arrangement in Gaza. He urged for the release of hostages and the easing of restrictions on humanitarian aid to support the affected civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 03:21 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 03:21 IST
Starmer Advocates for Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid in Gaza
Keir Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called for immediate progress towards a ceasefire deal in Gaza following a truce between Israel and Hezbollah. In a statement on X, he stressed the importance of relieving civilian suffering and the significance of promptly securing an end to hostilities.

Starmer also highlighted the urgent priority of releasing all hostages and removing restrictions that hinder the flow of desperately needed humanitarian aid to Gaza. His statements come during a critical period of tension in the region, underscoring the precarious humanitarian situation facing thousands.

The British leader's remarks align with international calls for peace and human rights protection, reflecting a shared global responsibility to address the ongoing crisis sustainably.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024