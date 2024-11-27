Starmer Advocates for Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid in Gaza
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, highlighting the urgent need for a similar arrangement in Gaza. He urged for the release of hostages and the easing of restrictions on humanitarian aid to support the affected civilians.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called for immediate progress towards a ceasefire deal in Gaza following a truce between Israel and Hezbollah. In a statement on X, he stressed the importance of relieving civilian suffering and the significance of promptly securing an end to hostilities.
Starmer also highlighted the urgent priority of releasing all hostages and removing restrictions that hinder the flow of desperately needed humanitarian aid to Gaza. His statements come during a critical period of tension in the region, underscoring the precarious humanitarian situation facing thousands.
The British leader's remarks align with international calls for peace and human rights protection, reflecting a shared global responsibility to address the ongoing crisis sustainably.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU's Borrell Condemns Israeli Airstrike, Raises Famine Alarm in Gaza
Gaza Aid Dilemma: Israel Aims to Meet U.S. Demands Amid Security Concerns
U.S. Pressures Israel to Resolve Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
Gaza Aid Crisis: U.S. Pushes for Humanitarian Access Amid Escalating Conflict
Aid groups say Israel misses US deadline to boost humanitarian help for Gaza, reports AP.