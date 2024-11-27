Starmer Advocates for Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid in Gaza

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called for immediate progress towards a ceasefire deal in Gaza following a truce between Israel and Hezbollah. In a statement on X, he stressed the importance of relieving civilian suffering and the significance of promptly securing an end to hostilities.

Starmer also highlighted the urgent priority of releasing all hostages and removing restrictions that hinder the flow of desperately needed humanitarian aid to Gaza. His statements come during a critical period of tension in the region, underscoring the precarious humanitarian situation facing thousands.

The British leader's remarks align with international calls for peace and human rights protection, reflecting a shared global responsibility to address the ongoing crisis sustainably.

