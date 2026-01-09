Trump's Gaza Peace Plan: New Leadership and Challenges

In a bold move, the former U.N. envoy, Nickolay Mladenov, has been positioned to lead Donald Trump's controversial 'Board of Peace' for Gaza. On Friday, he engaged in significant discussions with senior Palestinian Authority official, Hussein al-Sheikh, in Ramallah, focusing on advancing Trump's blueprint for peace.

This meeting underscores the efforts to resolve longstanding issues between Israel and Hamas, as Trump pushes for the second phase of his plan, which proposes the deployment of peacekeeping forces. Under this plan, the Palestinian Authority would eventually assume control over Gaza.

Despite ongoing tensions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed his country's stance on Hamas disarmament during a meeting with Mladenov, reflecting Israel's complex position on Gaza's future governance. Meanwhile, Hamas anticipates changes that could reshape the enclave's governance.

