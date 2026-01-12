Gaza Governance Transition: Technocratic Shifts Amid Ongoing Tensions

Hamas announced that it will dissolve its current governing body in Gaza, paving the way for a technocratic leadership committee as prescribed by a US-brokered peace plan. Despite this declaration, specifics regarding the transition remain vague.

The move involves collaboration between Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, though the identities of the technocrats remain undisclosed, raising questions about potential clearance from Israel and the U.S.

The international 'Board of Peace,' chaired by Trump, is tasked with overseeing this political change, disarmament, and introducing an international security force, though significant details, including membership, are yet to be finalized.