Trump's Board of Peace Initiative: A New Chapter for Gaza?
Nickolay Mladenov, former U.N. envoy, engages in talks with Palestinian officials on Trump's Board of Peace for Gaza. The initiative aims to transition power and achieve peace in Gaza, despite challenges like airstrikes and disarmament issues. Trump plans to announce the board's composition soon.
Nickolay Mladenov, the former U.N. envoy to the Middle East, is actively engaging in diplomatic talks as part of President Donald Trump's controversial Board of Peace initiative for Gaza. On Friday, he met with Palestinian Authority official Hussein al-Sheikh in Ramallah to discuss advancing towards the plan's next phase.
Despite ongoing challenges, including Israeli airstrikes and Hamas's refusal to disarm, Trump is pushing forward with the initiative, which involves establishing a governing Board of Peace and deploying peacekeeping forces. The plan, facing both opposition and logistical hurdles, aims to transition the power dynamics in Gaza, excluding Hamas and giving some authority to the Palestinian Authority.
The endeavor has drawn international attention, with Mladenov's discussions with both Palestinian and Israeli leaders highlighting the complex geopolitical interests involved. The former Bulgarian politician and U.N. envoy met with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who reiterated the need for Hamas to disarm as part of the peace strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate Amid Fragile Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrike and Hamas Retaliation
End of an Elusive Era: The Mysterious Life and Death of Hamas Chief Mohammad Sinwar
Rising Tensions: Palestinian Militia's Challenge to Hamas in Gaza
Britain Bars US Islamic Preacher Over Defense of Hamas Ties