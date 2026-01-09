Left Menu

Trump's Board of Peace Initiative: A New Chapter for Gaza?

Nickolay Mladenov, former U.N. envoy, engages in talks with Palestinian officials on Trump's Board of Peace for Gaza. The initiative aims to transition power and achieve peace in Gaza, despite challenges like airstrikes and disarmament issues. Trump plans to announce the board's composition soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 16:26 IST
Trump's Board of Peace Initiative: A New Chapter for Gaza?

Nickolay Mladenov, the former U.N. envoy to the Middle East, is actively engaging in diplomatic talks as part of President Donald Trump's controversial Board of Peace initiative for Gaza. On Friday, he met with Palestinian Authority official Hussein al-Sheikh in Ramallah to discuss advancing towards the plan's next phase.

Despite ongoing challenges, including Israeli airstrikes and Hamas's refusal to disarm, Trump is pushing forward with the initiative, which involves establishing a governing Board of Peace and deploying peacekeeping forces. The plan, facing both opposition and logistical hurdles, aims to transition the power dynamics in Gaza, excluding Hamas and giving some authority to the Palestinian Authority.

The endeavor has drawn international attention, with Mladenov's discussions with both Palestinian and Israeli leaders highlighting the complex geopolitical interests involved. The former Bulgarian politician and U.N. envoy met with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who reiterated the need for Hamas to disarm as part of the peace strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo strong airline, I wish they had handled flight cancellations issue in a better way: Ex-aviation minister Praful Patel to PTI.

IndiGo strong airline, I wish they had handled flight cancellations issue in...

 India
2
Kerala High Court Monitors Sabarimala Gold Theft Probe Amid New Developments

Kerala High Court Monitors Sabarimala Gold Theft Probe Amid New Developments

 India
3
Storm Goretti's Devastating Impact Across Northern Europe

Storm Goretti's Devastating Impact Across Northern Europe

 Global
4
Yoga Speeds Up Opioid Withdrawal Recovery: A Game Changer in Treatment

Yoga Speeds Up Opioid Withdrawal Recovery: A Game Changer in Treatment

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026