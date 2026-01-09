Trump's Board of Peace Initiative: A New Chapter for Gaza?

Nickolay Mladenov, the former U.N. envoy to the Middle East, is actively engaging in diplomatic talks as part of President Donald Trump's controversial Board of Peace initiative for Gaza. On Friday, he met with Palestinian Authority official Hussein al-Sheikh in Ramallah to discuss advancing towards the plan's next phase.

Despite ongoing challenges, including Israeli airstrikes and Hamas's refusal to disarm, Trump is pushing forward with the initiative, which involves establishing a governing Board of Peace and deploying peacekeeping forces. The plan, facing both opposition and logistical hurdles, aims to transition the power dynamics in Gaza, excluding Hamas and giving some authority to the Palestinian Authority.

The endeavor has drawn international attention, with Mladenov's discussions with both Palestinian and Israeli leaders highlighting the complex geopolitical interests involved. The former Bulgarian politician and U.N. envoy met with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who reiterated the need for Hamas to disarm as part of the peace strategy.

