Odisha Government Denies IAS Officer's Child Care Leave Extension

The Odisha government has turned down an application for an extension of childcare leave by senior IAS officer Sujata R Karthikeyan. An official announcement on Wednesday confirmed that she has been instructed to return to duty.

Karthikeyan, married to V K Pandian, a former close aide of ex-Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, had initially applied for an additional six-month leave after the 2024 general elections.

The General Administration and Public Grievance Department communicated via a letter that her childcare leave extension from November 27 was not approved, and she is expected to return after her existing leave ends.

