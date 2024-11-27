Left Menu

Odisha Government Denies IAS Officer's Child Care Leave Extension

The Odisha government has rejected senior IAS officer Sujata R Karthikeyan's request for an extension of her childcare leave. The General Administration and Public Grievance Department asked her to resume work after rejecting her application. Karthikeyan, who had taken leave to care for her daughter, concluded her six-month leave.

27-11-2024
The Odisha government has turned down an application for an extension of childcare leave by senior IAS officer Sujata R Karthikeyan. An official announcement on Wednesday confirmed that she has been instructed to return to duty.

Karthikeyan, married to V K Pandian, a former close aide of ex-Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, had initially applied for an additional six-month leave after the 2024 general elections.

The General Administration and Public Grievance Department communicated via a letter that her childcare leave extension from November 27 was not approved, and she is expected to return after her existing leave ends.

