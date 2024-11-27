Tensions Rise as China Plans Military Drills Near Taiwan Amid Lai's Pacific Trip

China is preparing to launch military exercises in proximity to Taiwan, leveraging President Lai Ching-te's upcoming Pacific trip as an opportunity, according to Taiwan and regional security officials.

Lai's visit to Taipei's diplomatic allies in the Pacific starts Saturday, with intentions to stop in Hawaii and Guam amid a sensitive climate following the U.S. election.

Sources indicate China might conduct maneuvers around Lai's trip, intended to assert power during the U.S. government transition and emphasize China's sphere of influence, especially in the first island chain area.

(With inputs from agencies.)