Tensions Rise as China Plans Military Drills Near Taiwan Amid Lai's Pacific Trip
China is expected to conduct military drills near Taiwan, using President Lai Ching-te's Pacific tour as a pretext. Lai's sensitive trip involves stops in Hawaii and Guam. China's military activities aim to reinforce its sphere of influence, coinciding with the U.S. presidential transition.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 11:29 IST
China is preparing to launch military exercises in proximity to Taiwan, leveraging President Lai Ching-te's upcoming Pacific trip as an opportunity, according to Taiwan and regional security officials.
Lai's visit to Taipei's diplomatic allies in the Pacific starts Saturday, with intentions to stop in Hawaii and Guam amid a sensitive climate following the U.S. election.
Sources indicate China might conduct maneuvers around Lai's trip, intended to assert power during the U.S. government transition and emphasize China's sphere of influence, especially in the first island chain area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indonesia-Australia Military Drills Strengthen Bilateral Ties Amid Regional Tensions
Trump's Tumultuous Transition: From Convictions to Key Appointments
Escalating Tensions: China's Potential Military Drills Near Taiwan
UPDATE 1-North Korea condemns US military drills with South Korea and Japan
Tumultuous Transition: Trump's Controversial Cabinet Choices Unveiled