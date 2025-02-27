Tensions Rise: Taiwan Condemns China's Military Drills

Taiwan has strongly criticized China's recent military exercises near its southwest coast, condemning them as a threat to regional peace and stability. The Foreign Ministry labeled China as the largest disruptor of peace in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region.

Beijing, on the other hand, views Taiwan as a breakaway province and justifies its military actions as routine exercises. Chinese Defence Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian accused Taiwan of hyping up the exercises, conducted by the People's Liberation Army.

The situation escalated with reports of numerous Chinese aircraft and naval vessels near Taiwan, and incidents involving Chinese coast guard boats. Taiwan has accused China of aggressive behavior, while China dismisses these claims as politically driven exaggerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)