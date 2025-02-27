Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Taiwan Condemns China's Military Drills

Taiwan condemned China's military exercises off its southwest coast, accusing China of threatening regional peace. Beijing considers Taiwan a renegade province and has increased military activities near the island. Taiwanese authorities claim China's actions heighten tensions, while China dismisses these concerns as political exaggeration.

Updated: 27-02-2025 20:43 IST
Taiwan has strongly criticized China's recent military exercises near its southwest coast, condemning them as a threat to regional peace and stability. The Foreign Ministry labeled China as the largest disruptor of peace in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region.

Beijing, on the other hand, views Taiwan as a breakaway province and justifies its military actions as routine exercises. Chinese Defence Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian accused Taiwan of hyping up the exercises, conducted by the People's Liberation Army.

The situation escalated with reports of numerous Chinese aircraft and naval vessels near Taiwan, and incidents involving Chinese coast guard boats. Taiwan has accused China of aggressive behavior, while China dismisses these claims as politically driven exaggerations.

