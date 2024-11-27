Left Menu

Ceasefire Achieved: A Diplomatic Win in Middle East Crisis

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, brokered by the U.S. and France, came into effect, ending conflict that began over a year ago. The agreement marks a diplomatic success for the outgoing U.S. administration, allowing Israel to refocus on Gaza's conflict. The truce has prompted cautious optimism and regional shifts.

Updated: 27-11-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 14:49 IST
Ceasefire Achieved: A Diplomatic Win in Middle East Crisis
A historic ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah has come into effect after a year-long conflict, marking a significant diplomatic victory facilitated by the U.S. and France. Lebanon's army is set to deploy in the south to help maintain the ceasefire, with residents advised to delay returning until the Israeli military fully withdraws.

The truce, heralded as a 'permanent cessation' by U.S. President Joe Biden, was approved by Israel's security cabinet and aims to prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding its military infrastructure near the border. This development occurred as Israel seeks to concentrate efforts on Gaza amid its ongoing conflict with Hamas.

As displaced Lebanese families cautiously return to their homes, Israel assesses the future threat landscape. President Biden noted potential regional shifts, including a ceasefire in Gaza and possible diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel. Iran and Hezbollah have reacted to the ceasefire with varying degrees of acceptance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

