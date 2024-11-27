Left Menu

Jharkhand Police Thwart Bomb Plot in Gumla Forest

Jharkhand police successfully recovered and defused five cane bombs in Gumla district. The explosives, planted by CPI (Maoist) in the Anjan-Hirakhand forest, were discovered by a joint task force comprising the Jharkhand Jaguar and SSB. The operation is part of ongoing efforts to tackle the Maoist threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 27-11-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 15:21 IST
Jharkhand Police Thwart Bomb Plot in Gumla Forest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand police made a significant breakthrough by recovering five cane bombs in the Gumla district on Wednesday. The explosives, each weighing approximately 2 kg, were safely defused by the bomb detection and disposal squad of the Jharkhand Jaguar, a special task force formed to address Maoist activities in the region.

Authorities acted on a tip-off received on Tuesday, indicating that the CPI (Maoist) had planted the bombs in Anjan-Hirakhand forest to target security forces. This information led to a coordinated search operation conducted by a joint team of Gumla police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), resulting in the discovery of the concealed bombs.

The successful defusal comes amid a broader anti-Maoist initiative by Gumla police aimed at eradicating Maoist influence and crime in the district. With the cooperation of various security forces, the campaign continues to strive for peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024