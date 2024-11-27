Jharkhand Police Thwart Bomb Plot in Gumla Forest

Jharkhand police made a significant breakthrough by recovering five cane bombs in the Gumla district on Wednesday. The explosives, each weighing approximately 2 kg, were safely defused by the bomb detection and disposal squad of the Jharkhand Jaguar, a special task force formed to address Maoist activities in the region.

Authorities acted on a tip-off received on Tuesday, indicating that the CPI (Maoist) had planted the bombs in Anjan-Hirakhand forest to target security forces. This information led to a coordinated search operation conducted by a joint team of Gumla police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), resulting in the discovery of the concealed bombs.

The successful defusal comes amid a broader anti-Maoist initiative by Gumla police aimed at eradicating Maoist influence and crime in the district. With the cooperation of various security forces, the campaign continues to strive for peace and stability in the region.

