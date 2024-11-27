Left Menu

Lithuania Leans Toward Technical Fault in DHL Plane Crash

Lithuania's National Crisis Management Center has suggested a technical fault might be the cause of a DHL cargo plane crash at Vilnius airport. While more data could alter this stance, current evidence points towards technical issues. Officials continue to investigate, with developments watched closely by authorities.

Lithuania is investigating a potential technical fault as the reason behind the crash of a DHL cargo plane at Vilnius airport earlier this week. This direction was revealed by the National Crisis Management Center on Wednesday.

Vilmantas Vitkauskas, head of the center, informed reporters in Vilnius that the investigation is currently pointing towards a technical cause for the crash. However, he acknowledged that new information could shift the focus of the ongoing inquiry.

The investigation remains active as officials seek to verify existing theories and gather further evidence to determine the exact cause of the crash.

