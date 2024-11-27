South Korea Faces Dilemma Over Arms Supply to Ukraine Amid Geopolitical Tensions

South Korea is navigating complex geopolitical waters as it considers the contentious decision of whether to supply arms to Ukraine. While Kyiv has made its requests clear, public sentiment remains largely opposed, with recent polls indicating a strong resistance to such a move.

A visit from Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol spotlighted this issue, as the two sides exchanged information on North Korea's military ties with Russia. However, domestic protests reveal the intensified scrutiny Yoon faces amid his low approval ratings.

As the global arms landscape shifts, Seoul, a major weapons exporter, must weigh its foreign policy decisions against possible repercussions with North Korea, Russia, and even the incoming U.S. administration. A backdrop of potential political fallout looms as South Korea strives to maintain its strategic posture.

(With inputs from agencies.)