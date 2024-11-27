Left Menu

South Korea Faces Dilemma Over Arms Supply to Ukraine Amid Geopolitical Tensions

South Korea grapples with external and internal pressures regarding supplying arms to Ukraine. Despite Kyiv's requests and geopolitical tensions with North Korea and Russia, public opposition remains strong. President Yoon faces political challenges, balancing international relations and domestic approval while South Korea maintains its position in global arms exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:16 IST
South Korea Faces Dilemma Over Arms Supply to Ukraine Amid Geopolitical Tensions

South Korea is navigating complex geopolitical waters as it considers the contentious decision of whether to supply arms to Ukraine. While Kyiv has made its requests clear, public sentiment remains largely opposed, with recent polls indicating a strong resistance to such a move.

A visit from Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol spotlighted this issue, as the two sides exchanged information on North Korea's military ties with Russia. However, domestic protests reveal the intensified scrutiny Yoon faces amid his low approval ratings.

As the global arms landscape shifts, Seoul, a major weapons exporter, must weigh its foreign policy decisions against possible repercussions with North Korea, Russia, and even the incoming U.S. administration. A backdrop of potential political fallout looms as South Korea strives to maintain its strategic posture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024