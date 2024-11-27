ICC Targets Myanmar's Military Chief: A Call for Justice for Rohingya

The International Criminal Court's prosecutor announced a significant legal move, aiming to secure an arrest warrant for Myanmar military chief Min Aung Hlaing. The charges focus on alleged crimes against humanity, specifically targeting the persecution and deportation of the Rohingya community.

Responses from global figures highlight the historic nature of this legal action. Zin Mar Aung, Myanmar's shadow government's foreign minister, emphasized the importance of holding Min Aung Hlaing accountable for the atrocities committed under his command. Similarly, exiled Rohingya researcher Mohammed Zubair and advocacy leaders call for decisive ICC and International Court of Justice intervention.

Despite celebrating the move, experts like Melanie O'Brien express concerns about the practical challenges. As Myanmar remains isolated, bringing Min Aung Hlaing into ICC custody appears arduous. Yet, the step is viewed as crucial for justice, acknowledging the continued struggles faced by the Rohingya.

(With inputs from agencies.)