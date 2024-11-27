Left Menu

ICC Targets Myanmar's Military Chief: A Call for Justice for Rohingya

The ICC prosecutor seeks an arrest warrant against Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing for crimes against humanity related to Rohingya persecution. Reactions from key figures underscore the significance of this move toward justice and accountability, despite the formidable challenges of capturing the military leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The International Criminal Court's prosecutor announced a significant legal move, aiming to secure an arrest warrant for Myanmar military chief Min Aung Hlaing. The charges focus on alleged crimes against humanity, specifically targeting the persecution and deportation of the Rohingya community.

Responses from global figures highlight the historic nature of this legal action. Zin Mar Aung, Myanmar's shadow government's foreign minister, emphasized the importance of holding Min Aung Hlaing accountable for the atrocities committed under his command. Similarly, exiled Rohingya researcher Mohammed Zubair and advocacy leaders call for decisive ICC and International Court of Justice intervention.

Despite celebrating the move, experts like Melanie O'Brien express concerns about the practical challenges. As Myanmar remains isolated, bringing Min Aung Hlaing into ICC custody appears arduous. Yet, the step is viewed as crucial for justice, acknowledging the continued struggles faced by the Rohingya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

