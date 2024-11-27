Left Menu

Tragedy at Pharma City: Toxic Fumes Result in Casualty

A pharma company accident in Anakapalli district led to one fatality and two critical cases due to toxic fume inhalation. Workers were unaware of the risks while handling chemicals, resulting in severe symptoms. Authorities are moving forward with investigations and potential charges against the company management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anakapalle | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

An accident at a pharma company in Anakapalli has resulted in the death of one worker, Amit, and left two others in critical condition after inhaling toxic fumes. The incident took place at Parawada Pharma City on Tuesday.

According to District Collector Vijaya Krishnan, up to 400 litres of Hydrochloric Acid leaked from a reactor, causing harmful fumes. Workers, unaware of the dangers, began cleaning without proper precautions, leading to severe health effects noted around midnight.

The company initially admitted affected individuals to a private hospital, later transferring the critical cases to a corporate hospital. Police and district officials are pursuing a case against the company for negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

