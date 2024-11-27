Tragedy at Pharma City: Toxic Fumes Result in Casualty

An accident at a pharma company in Anakapalli has resulted in the death of one worker, Amit, and left two others in critical condition after inhaling toxic fumes. The incident took place at Parawada Pharma City on Tuesday.

According to District Collector Vijaya Krishnan, up to 400 litres of Hydrochloric Acid leaked from a reactor, causing harmful fumes. Workers, unaware of the dangers, began cleaning without proper precautions, leading to severe health effects noted around midnight.

The company initially admitted affected individuals to a private hospital, later transferring the critical cases to a corporate hospital. Police and district officials are pursuing a case against the company for negligence.

