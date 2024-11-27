Left Menu

Land Ownership Dispute Unfolds Amid MUDA Controversy

A land dispute has erupted in Karnataka as Jamuna claims ownership of land acquired by MUDA from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi BM. Jamuna has filed a civil suit, asserting rights to land initially owned by her family, which has drawn legal scrutiny due to alleged preferential treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:30 IST
A new chapter in the MUDA land allotment controversy in Karnataka has unfolded as a woman named Jamuna filed a civil suit, claiming rights over land previously acquired by the authority from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi BM.

Jamuna alleges she was improperly deprived of her share in the land, located in survey number 64 of Kesare village, which measures three acres and 16 guntas. The disputed land had been gifted to Parvathi by her brother, Mallikarjuna Swamy, following a purchase from Devaraju, who is Jamuna's uncle.

In a case registered by Lokayukta police, accusations have surfaced against Siddaramaiah and his associates, alleging that MUDA provided plots of higher value to Parvathi compared to what was originally acquired. As tensions rise, Parvathi has returned the plots to MUDA, while Jamuna asserts her claim, having learned of her rightful share amidst the unfolding controversy.

