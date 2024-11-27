Manipur Extends Mobile Internet Suspension Amidst Ongoing Tensions

The Manipur government has announced an extension to the suspension of mobile internet services across nine districts until November 29, as reported by the home department.

This step was taken after a review of the law and order situation, impacting the regions of Imphal West, Imphal East, and seven other districts. It is seen as a move to curb potential unrest.

Since the escalation of violence on November 16, internet services have been intermittently suspended, despite temporary relief for broadband users to ease hardships faced by essential sectors.

