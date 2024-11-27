Crackdown on Davinder Bambiha Gang: Key Operatives Arrested

The Punjab Police achieved a significant breakthrough by arresting two operatives linked to the notorious Davinder Bambiha gang. The operation resulted in the recovery of firearms and ammunition from the suspects, identified as Harinder Singh and Gurjinder Singh, hailing from SAS Nagar.

This arrest is connected to a series of violent incidents masterminded by the USA-based Kulveer Singh, also known as Lala Benipal. Lala Benipal is known to be an associate of the fugitive gangster Lucky Patial and has been linked to previous attacks in the region.

The authorities, led by DGP Gaurav Yadav, are expanding their investigations to uncover the complete network and prevent further crimes. The SSA's focus is on disrupting gang activities and safeguarding the region from organized crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)