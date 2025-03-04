U.S. Supreme Court Faces Firearms Debate: Mexico vs. Gun Makers

The Supreme Court of the United States engaged in deliberations over a case involving two American firearm companies accused by the Mexican government of aiding illegal gun trafficking to drug cartels. Smith & Wesson and Interstate Arms are under scrutiny as they attempt to dismiss the lawsuit.

Relations between the U.S. and Mexico are tense, with President Donald Trump pushing for tariffs on Mexican imports and criticizing Mexico's drug and migration policies. Central to the case is whether U.S. laws protect gunmakers from liability or not.

The lawsuit, initiated in Boston, accuses the firearm companies of knowingly selling to dealers supplying Mexican cartels. Mexican authorities link American guns to increased violence and economic decline, incurring significant costs. As legal debates continue, a court decision is expected by June.

