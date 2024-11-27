High-Stakes Police Conference in Bhubaneswar: Addressing Internal Security Challenges

The bustling city of Bhubaneswar is set to become the focal point of intense discussions as top police officers from across the country converge for a crucial three-day conference. The event, beginning this Friday, aims to address pressing internal security issues, officials revealed.

The conference will be graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. It's expected to delve into significant issues like cyber crimes, challenges posed by Artificial Intelligence tools, the Maoist menace, and threats emanating from drones.

About 250 officers of Director General and Inspector General ranks are expected to attend in person, with more than 200 others tuning in virtually. The conference will focus on strategizing solutions and fostering inter-state learning, emphasizing core policing issues since its reformatting in 2014.

