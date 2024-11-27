Left Menu

Kosovo's Strategic Defense Move: New Ammunition Factory and Drone Lab in the Works

Kosovo is set to establish its first state-owned ammunition factory and drone design lab in a move to bolster its defense industry amid tensions with Serbia. Prime Minister Albin Kurti announced the plans, aiming to create a self-sustaining military force in cooperation with international partners.

Pristina | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:56 IST
  • Kosovo

In a significant move to fortify its defense capabilities, Kosovo plans to construct its first state-owned ammunition factory and drone design lab. This initiative, announced by Prime Minister Albin Kurti during a cabinet session, underscores the country's strategic focus on self-defense amid escalating tensions with neighboring Serbia.

Kurti emphasized the need for a self-reliant defense infrastructure to meet the increased demand for military aid and arms. The prime minister's strategy is backed by a new inter-ministerial commission, led by Defense Minister Ejup Maqedonci, tasked with the project's development following a feasibility report from Turkish state producers.

The geopolitical landscape, influenced by conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, heightens the urgency to replenish global ammunition stocks. Within this context, Kosovo strives to align its defense policies with NATO, aiming for future integration despite certain alliance members' non-recognition of its statehood.

