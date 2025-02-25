Mitrovic Nears Return After Final Check-Up in Serbia

Al-Hilal's star striker, Aleksandar Mitrovic, is on the cusp of resuming training as he prepares for a final medical check-up in Serbia. The 30-year-old has been out of action due to a hamstring injury incurred on January 7.

According to a club statement, Mitrovic will undergo a final test with the specialist doctor who has been overseeing his recovery, with coordination from Al-Hilal's medical team. He is expected to return to Riyadh by February 28.

Despite his absence, Mitrovic stands sixth in the league's scoring chart, trailing behind Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo by just four goals. Al-Hilal, currently second in the standings, face Al-Kholood following a weekend loss to Al-Ittihad.

(With inputs from agencies.)