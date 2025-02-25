Left Menu

Mitrovic Nears Return After Final Check-Up in Serbia

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Al-Hilal's striker, is approaching a return to training after a final check-up in Serbia for a hamstring injury. Despite being sidelined since January, he remains a top scorer in the Saudi Pro League. Al-Hilal is second in the standings ahead of their clash with Al-Kholood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 02:27 IST
Al-Hilal's star striker, Aleksandar Mitrovic, is on the cusp of resuming training as he prepares for a final medical check-up in Serbia. The 30-year-old has been out of action due to a hamstring injury incurred on January 7.

According to a club statement, Mitrovic will undergo a final test with the specialist doctor who has been overseeing his recovery, with coordination from Al-Hilal's medical team. He is expected to return to Riyadh by February 28.

Despite his absence, Mitrovic stands sixth in the league's scoring chart, trailing behind Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo by just four goals. Al-Hilal, currently second in the standings, face Al-Kholood following a weekend loss to Al-Ittihad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

