Family's Bold Assault on Delhi Officer Sparks Controversy
Delhi Police arrested five family members for allegedly assaulting a police officer and snatching his gun during a raid in Sultanpuri. The incident involved Rajender and his children attacking the officer during his wife's arrest for heroin possession. The accused were later captured in Raghubir Nagar.
The Delhi Police have apprehended five family members after a brazen attack on a police officer, escalating tensions in the Sultanpuri area. The officer was assaulted and his service pistol snatched during a raid, a police spokesman confirmed on Wednesday.
The accused, including Rajender and his children Ritik, Sachin, Abhishek, and Komal, confronted the officer on September 2 while arresting Rajender's wife, Alka, for heroin possession. The family allegedly used sticks and bricks to attack, also taking the officer's mobile phone and wallet. Though he managed to recover his firearm, the police have since launched an investigation and registered an FIR.
Following a tip-off, the suspects were located in Raghubir Nagar, further intensifying the case and highlighting the risks law enforcement faces in such operations.
