ICC Pursues Arrest Warrant for Myanmar Junta Leader Amid Ongoing Conflict
The International Criminal Court seeks an arrest warrant for Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing for crimes against humanity related to the Rohingya persecution. This comes amid intensified military struggles, international sanctions, and increasing internal resistance against the junta government.
In a significant legal development, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) announced plans to pursue an arrest warrant for Min Aung Hlaing, the leader of Myanmar's ruling junta. The charges stem from alleged crimes against humanity during the Rohingya persecution.
Myanmar's junta quickly rebuffed the announcement, stating the country does not recognize ICC jurisdiction. Amidst these legal challenges, Min Aung Hlaing faces heightened internal and external pressures, following significant battlefield losses and rising resistance from anti-junta forces.
Sanctions from the European Union and the United States compound the pressure. The pro-democracy resistance within Myanmar is expanding, reinforced by ethnic armies long opposed to the military, signaling a shifting dynamic against the junta's grip on power.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Before end of current term, (illegal) Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas will be evicted from Mumbai: Amit Shah at 2nd poll rally.
JMM-Cong-RJD helping Rohingya & Bangladeshi infiltrators enter Jharkhand, grab land: UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Bermo.
JMM posing threat to Jharkhand's existence by allowing Bangladeshi infiltrators, Rohingyas to settle: Yogi Adityanath in Dhanbad.
Thailand's Crackdown on Rohingya Migrants: 70 Arrested
Pockets of Jharkhand being converted into hubs of illegal activities by Rohingya, Bangladeshi infiltrators, alleges Adityanath in Rajmahal.