Ohio's 'Protect All Students Act': Restricting Bathroom Access for Transgender Students

Ohio's new law bans transgender students' access to bathrooms aligning with their gender identity in public and private schools. Despite opposition, the law endorses gender-specific bathroom usage based on birth-assigned gender. Over half the U.S. states have enacted similar policies, indicating a national trend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Columbus | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:32 IST
Ohio has enacted a controversial law prohibiting transgender students from using multiperson bathrooms that match their gender identities in public and private schools. The legislation, signed by Republican Governor Mike DeWine, has sparked significant debate and opposition from Democrats, educators, and civil rights organizations.

The law mandates the designation of school bathrooms, locker rooms, and overnight facilities exclusively for males and females based on birth-assigned gender, under the 'Protect All Students Act.' Republican state Senator Jerry Cirino, who sponsored the bill, claims the measure addresses safety and security concerns in private spaces.

Opponents argue the law infringes on the privacy rights of LGBTQ+ individuals and could increase their vulnerability. This development reflects a broader nationwide trend among Republican states to legislate gender-specific policies, with over 11 states adopting similar regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

