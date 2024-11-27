Diplomatic Breakthrough: U.S. and China Exchange Detainees

The White House announced a significant diplomatic development on Wednesday, revealing that three Americans previously detained in China have been released. This decision comes after extended negotiations.

Identified as Mark Swidan, Kai Li, and John Leung, the U.S. citizens were said to have been wrongfully imprisoned for many years. Their release marks a high-profile resolution in U.S.-China relations, with the U.S. securing their return to their families.

In exchange, the United States will release a number of Chinese citizens currently imprisoned. This move unfolded after President Joe Biden's discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a recent summit in Peru, showing promise for future diplomatic engagements. Significantly, in a separate development last September, China freed U.S. pastor David Lin after a 17-year detention.

(With inputs from agencies.)