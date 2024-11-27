Left Menu

Diplomatic Breakthrough: U.S. and China Exchange Detainees

The United States has negotiated the release of three Americans wrongfully detained in China for years. In return, Chinese citizens held in the U.S. will be released. President Biden advocated for this during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This follows China's recent release of U.S. pastor David Lin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 21:05 IST
Diplomatic Breakthrough: U.S. and China Exchange Detainees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The White House announced a significant diplomatic development on Wednesday, revealing that three Americans previously detained in China have been released. This decision comes after extended negotiations.

Identified as Mark Swidan, Kai Li, and John Leung, the U.S. citizens were said to have been wrongfully imprisoned for many years. Their release marks a high-profile resolution in U.S.-China relations, with the U.S. securing their return to their families.

In exchange, the United States will release a number of Chinese citizens currently imprisoned. This move unfolded after President Joe Biden's discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a recent summit in Peru, showing promise for future diplomatic engagements. Significantly, in a separate development last September, China freed U.S. pastor David Lin after a 17-year detention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024