Bombay High Court Denies Bail: Accused in Hit-and-Run Case Facing Serious Allegations

The Bombay High Court refused to grant bail to Mihir Shah, the main accused in a horrific hit-and-run incident involving a BMW, affirming the evidence of his culpability in the tragic accident.

According to court documents, Shah, the son of a former Shiv Sena leader, was confirmed to be driving recklessly when the accident occurred, supported by solid evidence such as CCTV footage. Shah's reckless actions led to the death of Kaveri Nakhwa and severe injuries to her husband, Pradeep.

Shah's petitions challenging his arrest were dismissed, as the court stated the clear evidence of his knowing involvement rules out claims that the grounds of arrest were not properly communicated. Shah and his driver Rajrishi Bidawat remain in judicial custody following the refusal of bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)