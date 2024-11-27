Bombay High Court Denies Bail: Accused in Hit-and-Run Case Facing Serious Allegations
Mihir Shah, the accused in a fatal BMW hit-and-run case, has been denied release by the Bombay High Court. Evidence, including CCTV footage, confirmed his involvement. Shah and his driver, who were arrested shortly after the incident, remain in custody despite claims of illegal detention.
- Country:
- India
The Bombay High Court refused to grant bail to Mihir Shah, the main accused in a horrific hit-and-run incident involving a BMW, affirming the evidence of his culpability in the tragic accident.
According to court documents, Shah, the son of a former Shiv Sena leader, was confirmed to be driving recklessly when the accident occurred, supported by solid evidence such as CCTV footage. Shah's reckless actions led to the death of Kaveri Nakhwa and severe injuries to her husband, Pradeep.
Shah's petitions challenging his arrest were dismissed, as the court stated the clear evidence of his knowing involvement rules out claims that the grounds of arrest were not properly communicated. Shah and his driver Rajrishi Bidawat remain in judicial custody following the refusal of bail.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dutch Court Ruling: Shell's Carbon Duty Clarified
AMU Denies Reservations for Muslim Candidates Amid Supreme Court Ruling
Judge Delays Decision on Trump's Conviction Amid Supreme Court Ruling
Supreme Court Ruling Curbs 'Bulldozer Justice'
Himachal Pradesh Court Ruling: CPS Appointments Deemed Unconstitutional