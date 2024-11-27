Left Menu

Kerala Government Rejects Proposal to Raise Retirement Age, Launches Civil Services Reforms

The Kerala government, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, rejected a proposal to raise the retirement age to 60. Instead, they approved several administrative reforms, including a new Civil Services Code. The decision supports youth employment and aligns with public sentiment.

27-11-2024
The Kerala government has decided not to increase the retirement age to 60, rejecting a recommendation from the Fourth Administrative Reforms Commission. This decision, made during a state cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, reflects the longstanding policy of retiring government employees at 56.

The cabinet approved several other recommendations with modifications, such as creating the Kerala Civil Services Code. The Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department will oversee the consolidation of various service rules. Additionally, rules for probation, promotions, and position creation were outlined, aiming to streamline services and adapt to changing needs.

In alignment with public sentiment and youth employment concerns, the retirement age will remain unchanged. The government will conduct annual health check-ups for employees and ensure disciplinary actions are resolved before retirement. These reforms aim to enhance the efficiency of Kerala's administrative system.

