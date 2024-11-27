Left Menu

Alarming Abductions: Unraveling Goa's Safety Concerns

In Goa, two teenage girls were reportedly kidnapped in separate incidents by unknown individuals. These events occurred in Caranzalem village and Anjuna, prompting police to initiate investigations following complaints from the girls' parents. The cases highlight rising safety concerns in the region.

Authorities in Goa are investigating two alarming cases of teenage girl abductions, as reported by local police this Wednesday.

The incidents unfolded in the Caranzalem and Anjuna areas, where a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were allegedly taken from their respective locations by unknown perpetrators.

Following complaints from the victims' parents, police have registered cases against the unidentified individuals responsible for these disturbing incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

