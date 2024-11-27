Alarming Abductions: Unraveling Goa's Safety Concerns

Authorities in Goa are investigating two alarming cases of teenage girl abductions, as reported by local police this Wednesday.

The incidents unfolded in the Caranzalem and Anjuna areas, where a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were allegedly taken from their respective locations by unknown perpetrators.

Following complaints from the victims' parents, police have registered cases against the unidentified individuals responsible for these disturbing incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)