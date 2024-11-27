Left Menu

Death Penalty for Heinous Family Murder in Mysuru

A district court sentenced Manikanta Swamy to death for the murder of his pregnant wife, mother, and two sons. The crime took place on April 28, 2021, in Mysuru district. Swamy was under the influence of alcohol and acted due to suspicions about his wife’s fidelity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 27-11-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 21:51 IST
Death Penalty for Heinous Family Murder in Mysuru
  • Country:
  • India

A district court has sentenced Manikanta Swamy to death for murdering his pregnant wife, mother, and two sons. The verdict was announced on Tuesday.

The heinous crime occurred on April 28, 2021, in Chamegowdana Hundi, Mysuru district. Swamy, influenced by alcohol and doubts of infidelity, brutally killed his family.

Following the killings, Swamy fled but was captured after a manhunt by the authorities, police reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024