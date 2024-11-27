Death Penalty for Heinous Family Murder in Mysuru
A district court sentenced Manikanta Swamy to death for the murder of his pregnant wife, mother, and two sons. The crime took place on April 28, 2021, in Mysuru district. Swamy was under the influence of alcohol and acted due to suspicions about his wife’s fidelity.
A district court has sentenced Manikanta Swamy to death for murdering his pregnant wife, mother, and two sons. The verdict was announced on Tuesday.
The heinous crime occurred on April 28, 2021, in Chamegowdana Hundi, Mysuru district. Swamy, influenced by alcohol and doubts of infidelity, brutally killed his family.
Following the killings, Swamy fled but was captured after a manhunt by the authorities, police reported.
