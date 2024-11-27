Death Penalty for Heinous Family Murder in Mysuru

A district court has sentenced Manikanta Swamy to death for murdering his pregnant wife, mother, and two sons. The verdict was announced on Tuesday.

The heinous crime occurred on April 28, 2021, in Chamegowdana Hundi, Mysuru district. Swamy, influenced by alcohol and doubts of infidelity, brutally killed his family.

Following the killings, Swamy fled but was captured after a manhunt by the authorities, police reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)