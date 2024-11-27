Allahabad High Court Demands Accountability on Anganwadi Food Quality
The Allahabad High Court has instructed the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a detailed report on the food quality and quantity at Anganwadi centres for pregnant women, lactating mothers, and young children. This directive follows a PIL asserting non-compliance with the relevant nutritional guidelines under the ICDS Scheme.
The Allahabad High Court has issued a directive to the Uttar Pradesh government, mandating a comprehensive response on the provisions of food at Anganwadi centres statewide. This initiative targets pregnant and lactating women, along with children aged six months to six years.
The court's order stems from a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) highlighting potential deficiencies in the implementation of the Integrated Child Development Services Scheme (ICDS Scheme). As a part of this mandate, officials B Chandrakala and Sandeep Kaur have been summoned for a hearing on December 20, following a previous appearance.
The court's concerns include adherence to the National Food Security Act, 2013, and the Saksham Anganwadi Nutrition Rules, 2022, questioning if nutritional standards for beneficiaries are being met. The interim order also halts any finalized food supply tenders without court approval.
(With inputs from agencies.)
