Hezbollah's Wounded Battle: Challenges of Reconstruction After Conflict with Israel

Amidst the devastation left by a prolonged conflict with Israel, Hezbollah is confronted with daunting tasks, from burying its fallen fighters to aiding its displaced supporters and reconstructing ravaged areas. Senior officials have outlined these as crucial first steps on a challenging recovery path.

Internal sources reveal that Hezbollah has suffered the loss of up to 4,000 fighters, a number vastly exceeding casualties from its 2006 confrontation with Israel. The group is internally assessing its strategic missteps, particularly underestimating Israel's technological prowess, as it seeks to restore its organizational framework.

Iran has pledged substantial financial support to aid Hezbollah's recovery efforts, but the group faces the immediate challenge of securing the return of over a million displaced individuals. With Israel's offensive leaving a massive trail of destruction, Hezbollah's ability to maintain its ideological and community support remains under scrutiny.

