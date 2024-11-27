Left Menu

Trade Tensions: Mexico vs. Trump's Tariff Plans

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum warned of retaliatory tariffs if U.S. President-elect Donald Trump imposes proposed tariffs that could cost 400,000 U.S. jobs. Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard highlighted the potential impact on the automotive industry, calling for regional cooperation instead of a tariff war, amidst concerns over USMCA violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 23:07 IST
Trade Tensions: Mexico vs. Trump's Tariff Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's proposed 25% tariff, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced potential retaliatory measures. She warned that Trump's plan, aimed at protecting U.S. industry, could result in significant American job losses. 'If U.S. tariffs rise, Mexico will respond in kind,' Sheinbaum stated.

Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard encouraged regional cooperation over a 'war of tariffs,' emphasizing that such trade barriers could violate the USMCA agreement and harm economic growth on both sides of the border. He noted the significant potential for job losses and impact on companies like Ford and General Motors.

The proposed tariffs, particularly affecting the automotive sector, could drive up vehicle costs. Analysts warned of their possible profit-erasing impact on major automakers. As USMCA members anticipate its 2026 review, the looming trade tension underscores the importance of renegotiating the pact in a mutually beneficial way.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024