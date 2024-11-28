Syrian Rebels Make First Major Advance in Northern Enclave

In a notable development, Syrian rebels initiated a comprehensive military operation against the Syrian army, capturing territory in the last opposition enclave in northern Syria. This maneuver marks the rebels' first significant territorial gain in years, sources from both the army and the rebel factions confirmed.

The rebel advance, orchestrated by a coalition spearheaded by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, successfully took over at least 10 areas formerly under President Bashar al-Assad's control in Aleppo province's northwestern region. This incursion is the first of its kind since a 2020 ceasefire brokered between Russia and Turkey.

Reports indicate that the rebels progressed almost 10 kilometers toward Aleppo, pressing close to Nubl and Zahra, areas with strong Hezbollah militia presence. This offensive was purportedly a counter-response to intensified airstrikes by Russian and Syrian forces in southern Idlib. As tensions escalate, hundreds of families have sought refuge near the Turkish border.

