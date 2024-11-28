Escalation in the Skies: Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Region

Ukrainian drones conducted strikes on two districts within Russia's Krasnodar region in the early hours of Thursday morning. The attacks were confirmed by Krasnodar's governor, Veniamin Kondratyev, who shared the details on the Telegram messaging app.

During these attacks, debris from one of the downed drones caused injuries to a resident, as further disclosed by Kondratyev. The situation underscores rising tensions and ongoing hostilities in the area.

This aggressive maneuver illustrates the heightened complexity of the ongoing conflict, prompting concerns about further escalation and the impact on civilian life in the affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)