Russia Foils Overnight Drone Attacks by Ukraine

Russia's air defence intercepted 18 Ukrainian drones overnight in southern and western regions. Ten drones were destroyed in the Rostov region, and others in Voronezh, Samara, Kursk, Belgorod, and Astrakhan regions, according to the Russian defence ministry's post on the Telegram app.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 09:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant overnight operation, Russia's air defence units successfully intercepted and destroyed 18 Ukrainian drones. These aerial threats were neutralized over various southern and western regions of Russia, as stated by the Russian defence ministry on Tuesday.

The ministry reported that ten of these drones were shot down over the southern Rostov region. The interception efforts continued across other affected areas including Voronezh, Samara, Kursk, Belgorod, and Astrakhan regions.

This announcement was made in a post on the Telegram messaging app, highlighting the ongoing tensions and technological warfare between Russia and Ukraine.

