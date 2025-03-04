Russia Foils Overnight Drone Attacks by Ukraine

In a significant overnight operation, Russia's air defence units successfully intercepted and destroyed 18 Ukrainian drones. These aerial threats were neutralized over various southern and western regions of Russia, as stated by the Russian defence ministry on Tuesday.

The ministry reported that ten of these drones were shot down over the southern Rostov region. The interception efforts continued across other affected areas including Voronezh, Samara, Kursk, Belgorod, and Astrakhan regions.

This announcement was made in a post on the Telegram messaging app, highlighting the ongoing tensions and technological warfare between Russia and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)