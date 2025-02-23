Left Menu

Zelenskiy Condemns Russia's Largest Drone Attack as 'Aerial Terror'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized Russia for launching over 200 drones in an unprecedented overnight attack. He urged Ukraine's allies for unity against Russia's offensive, highlighting the need for strong international support. Damage was reported in five Ukrainian regions despite the downing of many drones by Ukraine's air force.

Updated: 23-02-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 17:03 IST
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has slammed Russia's latest aerial assault which saw more than 200 drones launched in a single night, marking it as the heaviest drone attack since the conflict began. He labeled the strike as 'aerial terror' and rallied for unity among Ukraine's international allies.

According to a statement from Ukraine's air force, 138 drones were intercepted, and 119 were jammed away from radars. Additionally, Russia fired three ballistic missiles. The report accounted for damages across five Ukrainian regions, illustrating the unrelenting strategy to drain Ukraine's air defense resources.

Zelenskiy expressed gratitude towards Ukraine's air defense operators amid continuous attacks, urging global partners to solidify their alliance to achieve 'just and lasting peace.' Concerns have risen over recent geopolitical moves, including a U.S.-Russia meeting excluding Ukraine, which Kyiv sees as crucial in maintaining international support.

Latest News

