Grisly Crime: A Butcher's Tale of Betrayal and Brutality

A 25-year-old butcher named Naresh Bhengra was arrested in Jharkhand after he allegedly killed his live-in partner and mutilated her body in a forested area, according to police reports.

The grim incident unfolded when stray dogs were seen with human remains, leading investigators to the shocking discovery. The woman, unaware of Bhengra's secret marriage, had pressured him to return to Jharkhand, which culminated in her tragic end.

The crime has evoked memories of the notorious Shraddha Walker case, known for its similarly macabre details, leaving the local community in a state of shock and horror.

(With inputs from agencies.)