Grisly Crime: A Butcher's Tale of Betrayal and Brutality
A 25-year-old butcher in Jharkhand was arrested for strangling his live-in partner and dismembering her body in a forest. The case was uncovered after a dog was found with human remains. The accused was previously married secretly and staged the murder after disputes with the victim.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-11-2024 08:48 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 08:48 IST
- India
A 25-year-old butcher named Naresh Bhengra was arrested in Jharkhand after he allegedly killed his live-in partner and mutilated her body in a forested area, according to police reports.
The grim incident unfolded when stray dogs were seen with human remains, leading investigators to the shocking discovery. The woman, unaware of Bhengra's secret marriage, had pressured him to return to Jharkhand, which culminated in her tragic end.
The crime has evoked memories of the notorious Shraddha Walker case, known for its similarly macabre details, leaving the local community in a state of shock and horror.
(With inputs from agencies.)
