Survivors of Iran's 'Woman, Life, Freedom' Protests Demand Justice for Human Rights Violations

Survivors of Iran’s violent repression of the 2022 “Woman, Life, Freedom” protests have called for urgent justice, accountability, and reparations for widespread human rights violations and alleged crimes against humanity. These calls were made during formal consultations held by the Fact-Finding Mission on Iran in Germany, where survivors shared harrowing accounts of persecution and suffering.

Survivors’ Testimonies: Seeking Truth and Justice

At the hearing, survivors – including children, young women, and men – detailed their experiences of violence, arbitrary detention, torture, and gender-based abuse. Many had fled Iran after the protests, which erupted following the death of Jina Mahsa Amini in custody for allegedly violating mandatory hijab laws.

"Survivors spoke of their priorities for truth, justice, accountability, and reparations," said Sara Hossain, Chair of the Fact-Finding Mission. "Their voices and expectations are central to ensuring a victim-centered approach to justice and accountability."

Parents and families of those killed or injured during the protests described continued harassment and the denial of their right to mourn openly. Survivors also highlighted systemic oppression in Iran, such as pervasive surveillance, discriminatory laws, and judicial harassment.

The Ongoing Struggle Against Repression

Survivors expressed frustration at the lack of accountability within Iran due to the judiciary's complicity in repression. They demanded meaningful international action to pressure Iran into complying with human rights obligations and ending impunity.

“We need the perpetrators to be held accountable,” said one survivor. “I don’t want to imagine a future where they walk free.”

While many survivors refrained from calling for retribution, they emphasized the importance of equality, freedom, and dignity. Medical professionals, lawyers, and others who acted courageously to support victims during the protests were also praised for their risk-laden efforts.

Legal Reform: A Call for Change

The survivors underscored the urgent need for legal reform in Iran, pointing to discriminatory structures that perpetuate cycles of repression and impunity.

“The law is being used as a weapon against us,” one survivor said. “We need complete legal reform.”

Repressive laws targeting women, minorities, and dissenters were identified as key obstacles to achieving justice and equality in Iran.

International Action and Support

The Fact-Finding Mission pledged to include these testimonies in its next report to the Human Rights Council in March 2025. The report will propose actionable recommendations for advancing accountability, truth-telling, and reparations while addressing survivor needs for rehabilitation and support.

Viviana Krsticevic, a member of the Mission, said: “We are gathering insights from victims and experts to recommend measures for promoting accountability, victim rehabilitation, and compensation. Thousands of pieces of evidence support these efforts.”

Survivors called on the international community to provide humanitarian aid, medical care, psycho-social support, and humanitarian visas to those fleeing persecution.

A Message of Resilience and Solidarity

The consultations underscored the survivors’ resilience and determination to fight for justice. “It was inspiring to hear survivors speak of their struggles to resist injustice and ultimately reach safety,” said Shaheen Sardar Ali, another Mission member.

As survivors of the “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement continue to demand justice, the international community faces mounting pressure to act decisively against the ongoing repression in Iran and to support those who have suffered from the state’s brutal crackdowns.