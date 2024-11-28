Left Menu

Supreme Court Extends Bail for Accused in Chhattisgarh Coal-Levy Scam

The Supreme Court extends interim bail for Saumya Chaurasia, linked to the Chhattisgarh coal-levy scam, until January. The court refrained from reinstating her despite her lengthy custody and insufficient progress in the trial. The Enforcement Directorate continues to oppose her bail, citing her influence in obstructing justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 12:11 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 12:03 IST
Supreme Court Extends Bail for Accused in Chhattisgarh Coal-Levy Scam
Supreme Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has extended the interim bail of Saumya Chaurasia, a key figure in the alleged Chhattisgarh coal-levy scam. The decision was announced on Thursday amidst ongoing deliberations surrounding the money laundering case that implicates high-profile networks of bureaucrats and politicians.

The interim bail, initially granted on September 25, followed Chaurasia's custody of more than one year and nine months. Despite this, charges are still pending against her. The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, will revisit the matter in January, focusing on the status of the trial.

Although the Chhattisgarh High Court had previously denied her bail, the Supreme Court instructed that she remain under suspension to prevent potential interference in the proceedings. The Enforcement Directorate, represented by Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, opposed the bail, citing Chaurasia's possible impact on the trial outcome due to her influential position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

 India
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024