Supreme Court Extends Bail for Accused in Chhattisgarh Coal-Levy Scam

The Supreme Court of India has extended the interim bail of Saumya Chaurasia, a key figure in the alleged Chhattisgarh coal-levy scam. The decision was announced on Thursday amidst ongoing deliberations surrounding the money laundering case that implicates high-profile networks of bureaucrats and politicians.

The interim bail, initially granted on September 25, followed Chaurasia's custody of more than one year and nine months. Despite this, charges are still pending against her. The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, will revisit the matter in January, focusing on the status of the trial.

Although the Chhattisgarh High Court had previously denied her bail, the Supreme Court instructed that she remain under suspension to prevent potential interference in the proceedings. The Enforcement Directorate, represented by Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, opposed the bail, citing Chaurasia's possible impact on the trial outcome due to her influential position.

