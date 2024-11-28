Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: Strikes Intensify Amid Stalled Ceasefire Talks

Israeli military strikes in Gaza have intensified, resulting in the death of at least 17 Palestinians. The ongoing conflict, with a focus on eradicating Hamas, has displaced much of Gaza's population. Ceasefire talks remain stalled despite U.S. President Biden's call for renewed negotiations.

28-11-2024
Israeli military strikes have intensified in the Gaza Strip, with medics reporting at least 17 Palestinians killed on Thursday. Attacks focused on central areas as tanks advanced further into northern and southern regions of the enclave.

Among the victims, six people died in air strikes near Beit Lahiya's Kamal Adwan hospital, and four others were killed in a strike targeting a motorcycle in Khan Younis. In Nuseirat, airstrikes flattened multi-storey buildings and roadways, leaving seven casualties, while at least two others, a woman and child, were killed in tank shelling.

The offensive marks a continuation of Israel's 13-month campaign targeting Hamas, which, according to Gaza officials, has resulted in nearly 44,200 fatalities and widespread displacement. Efforts to negotiate a ceasefire have paused, though President Biden remains hopeful for renewed dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

