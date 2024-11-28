Rebel Movements Shift Dynamics in Idlib
Rebel groups in northern Syria initiated a limited operation in response to Syrian government attacks on the Idlib de-escalation zone. The operation expanded after government forces retreated. Turkish security sources confirmed that rebel activities remained within the boundaries of the de-escalation agreement made in 2019 by Russia, Iran, and Turkey.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:42 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Rebel groups in northern Syria have escalated operations after assaults by Syrian government forces targeted the Idlib de-escalation zone.
Turkish security officials revealed that the initial limited operation grew as government forces withdrew from their positions.
Despite this expansion, rebel activities have reportedly stayed within the 2019 de-escalation agreement framework established by Russia, Iran, and Turkey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- rebel
- syria
- idlib
- de-escalation
- government
- operation
- turkish
- security
- forces
- agreement
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Appoints Musk and Ramaswamy to Overhaul Government Efficiency
Trump Appoints Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to Lead Government Efficiency
Trump Taps Musk and Ramaswamy for Government Efficiency Overhaul
Elon Musk and Trump's 'DOGE' Plan: A Radical Overhaul of Government Efficiency
Trump Appoints Musk and Ramaswamy to Lead Government Efficiency Overhaul