Extended Discussions: TMC MP Applauds Waqf Bill Review Delay

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee praised the extension for the joint parliamentary committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, as the Lok Sabha approved more time for examination. This extension allows more stakeholders, including state governments, to express their views, amidst ongoing opposition and ruling party debates over the bill's amendments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 15:02 IST
In a significant development, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee has hailed the decision to extend the examination period for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill by the joint parliamentary committee. The Lok Sabha resolution granting this extension until the end of next year's Budget Session provides a platform for broader stakeholder participation, including input from state governments.

The resolution, moved by BJP leader and committee chairperson Jagdambika Pal, was approved in the Lok Sabha via a voice vote. Banerjee, who is part of the committee, emphasized the importance of the extension, citing that state governments and other stakeholders will now have the opportunity to convey their positions. The committee aims to review these perspectives before engaging in detailed, clause-by-clause discussions and evaluating the draft report.

The committee meetings have sparked contentious debates, with opposition members staging a walkout over the readiness of the draft report. They argue that the proposed amendments infringe on the religious rights of Muslims, while the ruling BJP defends them as necessary for enhancing transparency and accountability within Waqf boards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

