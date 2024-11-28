Left Menu

Rwanda Extradites Lashkar-e-Taiba Member to India in Coordinated Operation

Rwanda has extradited Salman Rehman Khan, a member of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, to India. The operation was coordinated by the NIA and CBI, utilizing Interpol's network. Khan was involved in terrorist activities in Bengaluru and had evaded capture until his arrest in Kigali.

Updated: 28-11-2024 15:50 IST
CBI Image Credit: ANI
In a coordinated operation, Rwanda extradited Salman Rehman Khan, associated with the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, to India. The operation involved the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), both leveraging Interpol channels to track Khan.

Officials revealed that Khan had provided arms and explosives for terrorist activities in Bengaluru. The NIA registered a case in 2023, highlighting a criminal conspiracy to spread terror in the city. Previously imprisoned for a different offense, Khan was reportedly radicalized during his time in jail.

Following the issuance of an Interpol Red Notice, Khan was captured in Kigali, Rwanda. His extradition marks the second such operation recently, showcasing effective international cooperation to bring wanted criminals back to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

