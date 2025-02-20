Left Menu

Rwanda Sponsorship Criticism Sparks Regional Tension

Rwanda has criticized the Democratic Republic of Congo's foreign minister for questioning its sponsorship deals with Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and PSG. The DRC's minister called these partnerships 'blood-stained,' citing regional conflicts as a concern. Rwanda rebuffs these claims, calling them misinformation threatening regional peace.

Updated: 20-02-2025 17:03 IST
Rwanda has slammed recent criticisms from the Democratic Republic of Congo's foreign minister against its sponsorship agreements with major football clubs Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Paris St Germain. The Congolese official urged the clubs to end their deals with 'Visit Rwanda,' citing the ongoing conflict in eastern Congo as a moral issue.

The M23 rebels, believed to be backed by Rwanda, have intensified clashes in eastern Congo, exacerbating a conflict deeply rooted in historical tensions stemming from the 1994 genocide and control of Congo's mineral wealth. Rwanda denies any wrongdoing, accusing the DRC of misinformation and jeopardizing regional stability.

Rwanda's government emphasized that the accusations misrepresent the situation and tarnish international collaborations. Despite requests, the Congolese foreign minister has remained silent on the matter. Meanwhile, 'Visit Rwanda' continues its high-profile sponsorship with major European football clubs.

