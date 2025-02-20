Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions on Rwandan Officials Amid Eastern Congo Conflict

The U.S. imposed sanctions on a Rwandan minister and a senior M23 group member amid conflict in eastern Congo. Accusations include undermining DRC's territorial integrity and extracting mineral resources. Rwanda denies supporting M23, countering allegations with a defense stance against a Hutu militia threat.

Updated: 20-02-2025 22:11 IST
The United States announced sanctions against a Rwandan government minister and a senior member of an armed group, accusing them of exacerbating the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The Rwandan-backed M23 group has recently taken over major cities, escalating the humanitarian crisis and inciting talk of a coup against President Felix Tshisekedi's administration.

The State Department warned Rwanda to cease support for M23 and return to Angola-led negotiations, emphasizing that continued aggression threatens regional stability. U.S. Treasury imposed financial sanctions targeting Rwanda's Minister of State for Regional Integration, James Kabarebe, for coordinating support for M23 and facilitating mineral resource exploitation.

In addition to Kabarebe, Lawrence Kanyuka Kingston, an M23 senior member, along with his companies in Britain and France, was sanctioned. Rwanda denies supporting M23, arguing it is countering a threat from a Hutu militia. The Rwandan government criticizes the sanctions, urging international backing for peaceful regional resolutions.

