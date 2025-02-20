Rwanda defended its agreements with major football clubs Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Paris St Germain against recent criticisms from the Democratic Republic of Congo. DRC's foreign minister labeled these sponsorships as "blood-stained," urging clubs to end the partnerships due to ongoing conflict in eastern Congo.

The tension revolves around Rwanda-backed M23 rebels seizing towns in Congo, linked to historical conflicts and mineral resource control. Rwanda condemned DRC's allegations as misinformation, asserting such claims undermine regional stability and economic cooperation.

The United Nations and the U.S. have condemned the escalating crisis, imposing sanctions on a Rwandan minister linked to the M23 group. Rwanda counters these accusations, claiming self-defense against ethnic threats. The sponsorship deals, including a multimillion-pound agreement with Arsenal, continue despite international scrutiny.

