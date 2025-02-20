U.S. Sanctions Highlight Rwandan Involvement in DRC Conflict

The U.S. Treasury Department has taken decisive action, imposing sanctions on a Rwandan government minister and a senior member of an armed group.

In a recent statement, the Treasury identified Rwanda's Minister of State for Regional Integration, James Kabarebe, as a central figure in Rwanda's support of the M23 militant group, accused of human rights abuses in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Additionally, Lawrence Kanyuka Kingston, a senior M23 member and spokesperson, along with two companies he manages in Britain and France, were also sanctioned.

