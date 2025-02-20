Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions Highlight Rwandan Involvement in DRC Conflict

The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on Rwandan Minister James Kabarebe and Lawrence Kanyuka Kingston for their roles in the ongoing conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, citing support for the M23 militant group linked to human rights abuses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:02 IST
U.S. Sanctions Highlight Rwandan Involvement in DRC Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Treasury Department has taken decisive action, imposing sanctions on a Rwandan government minister and a senior member of an armed group.

In a recent statement, the Treasury identified Rwanda's Minister of State for Regional Integration, James Kabarebe, as a central figure in Rwanda's support of the M23 militant group, accused of human rights abuses in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Additionally, Lawrence Kanyuka Kingston, a senior M23 member and spokesperson, along with two companies he manages in Britain and France, were also sanctioned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025