U.S. Sanctions Highlight Rwandan Involvement in DRC Conflict
The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on Rwandan Minister James Kabarebe and Lawrence Kanyuka Kingston for their roles in the ongoing conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, citing support for the M23 militant group linked to human rights abuses.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:02 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Treasury Department has taken decisive action, imposing sanctions on a Rwandan government minister and a senior member of an armed group.
In a recent statement, the Treasury identified Rwanda's Minister of State for Regional Integration, James Kabarebe, as a central figure in Rwanda's support of the M23 militant group, accused of human rights abuses in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Additionally, Lawrence Kanyuka Kingston, a senior M23 member and spokesperson, along with two companies he manages in Britain and France, were also sanctioned.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
M23 Rebels Capture Key Mining Town Amid Rising Tensions
Conflict Escalates: M23 Rebels Capture Key Mining Town in DRC
UN Experts Warn of Humanitarian Crisis in Eastern DR Congo as M23 Conflict Escalates
Tensions Escalate: M23 Rebels Threaten to Advance on Bukavu
Crisis in Congo: The Threatening Advance of M23 Rebels