High Seas Meth Bust: Starlink's Role in Unraveling Myanmarese Smuggling Operation

In a landmark operation, authorities in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands intercepted a massive drug smuggling attempt involving 6,000 kg of methamphetamine. The arrest of six Myanmarese nationals has unveiled their use of Starlink, the satellite internet service by SpaceX, for navigation.

Starlink, developed by Elon Musk's SpaceX, provides internet coverage in over 100 countries but remains unavailable in India. The interception occurred on November 23, when a coast guard aircraft identified a suspicious fishing trawler near Barren Island, leading to the apprehension of the trawler and its crew.

Along with the Starlink equipment, authorities confiscated Myanmar currency and satellite mobiles. Further investigations are underway to understand potential connections to international drug cartels and the role of Starlink in these illicit operations.

