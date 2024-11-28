UAE Seeks Observer Role in Eurasian Anti-Money Laundering Group
The UAE has applied for observer status in the Eurasian Group (EAG), a meeting on anti-money laundering and terror financing. India supports UAE's bid, which will be decided at the EAG's 41st plenary in Indore. The group includes nine member countries and several observer nations.
The United Arab Emirates has formally applied for observer status in the Eurasian Group on Combating Money Laundering and Terror Financing.
This significant decision is being deliberated during the 41st plenary meeting in Indore, as confirmed by a senior Indian official.
India, a key member of the EAG, has already endorsed the UAE's request, reflecting shared interests in tackling financial crimes.
