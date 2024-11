Tensions Rise: Taiwan's President's U.S. Visit Sparks Chinese Military Response

China's military has reiterated its commitment to counter secessionist movements, cautioning the U.S. against supporting Taiwan's independence. This comes as Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te prepares to visit Hawaii, a move China might view as provocative.

Anticipating possible Chinese military drills near Taiwan, regional security analysts indicate that Lai's Pacific tour is seen as a pretext for potential escalations. Taiwan's defense apparatus confirmed spotting Chinese military activities, signaling increased vigilance.

This development underscores the ongoing geopolitical tension, as Taiwan seeks to navigate diplomatic ties amidst rising Chinese scrutiny and persistent calls for maintaining regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)